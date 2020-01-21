Troy Parrott Not Ready For Regular First-Team Football Claims Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has outlined that he doesn’t believe Irish striker Troy Parrott is ready for regular first team football at the club.

Mourinho has bemoaned the lack of striking options at the club following captain Harry Kane’s injury which will see him out of action until April.

It had looked as though Parrott would be seeing some more game time in Kane’s absence however he has failed to feature for the club since coming off the bench against Burnley in December.

Parrott was not among the substitutes for Tottenham’s win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and has not featured for the U23s as of late either.

Speaking during his press conference on Tuesday, Mourinho was quizzed on the Irish international and his absence from the squad.

He compared Parrott to fellow youth prospect Japhet Tanganga who has recently made the first team breakthrough under Mourinho outlining that he still has a long process to go through before he is ready for regular action at senior level.

“I’m ready to answer you because I had a long conversation with him today, so I’m ready to share with you a little bit,” he said in quotes reported by Football.London.

“I think he has potential. I think he needs to work a lot. He has a process to go through, a process that probably Tanganga had. One thing is 17 and another thing is 20. We are speaking about three years of distance and three years.

“Ok in Tanganga’s case it was three years without a Premier League match, but it was three years or working and playing, playing in his age groups, playing in England national team [youth games], which also gave him some experience. Then with me it was just the last part of his preparation before he had his first opportunity.

“I think Troy has to go through a process. Can he have minutes? Yes he can minutes. I’m not saying he’s not able to have minutes, but to put on his shoulders the responsibility of replacing somebody to be replaced, I don’t think he’s ready at all.”