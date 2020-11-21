Mourinho hits out at Ireland’s COVID protocols after Doherty positive test

“It is a bit difficult for me to understand that the player, after a game, in the same night of the game, has a positive result.”

Jose Mourinho has hit out at the Republic of Ireland’s COVID-19 protocols, with defender Matt Doherty set to miss Tottenham’s game against Manchester City.

Doherty was one of a number of players in the Republic of Ireland camp who tested positive for the virus over the international break.

Mourinho has voiced his frustration over the handling of the international break from certain camps, outlining that he has his doubts as to whether everyone is following the same protocols or not.

“When the players leave the club bubble, the story is a different story,” said Mourinho.

“I have my doubts if everybody follows protocols in the way where the player is protected, a position is protected and society is protected too. I have my doubts.

“It is a bit difficult for me to understand that the player, after a game, in the same night of the game, has a positive result.

“Why after? Why not before? It’s a simple question, probably with a simple answer, but I don’t have the answer.”

Mourinho continued, outlining that Doherty is making good progress as he recovers and should be back next week provided he tests negative.

“Matt is okay. Of course he’s isolated even from his family, his wife, his two little children.

“He is isolated, we are taking care of him medically – nutritionist, sports science – and now he feels good but we have to follow protocols so normally after a negative test next week he should be back.”

Tottenham can go top of the Premier League if they manage to defeat Manchester City when the two sides square off on Saturday evening.

