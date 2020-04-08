Quiz: Can You Name The 25 Most Expensive Transfers In Football History?

Over the last few years, transfer fees being paid for some of world football’s elite superstars have sky-rocked to levels never seen before.

Super-rich clubs have forked out extortionate sums of money to secure the signatures of world-class players in a bid to win titles and elevate their stature in the footballing world.

The rise had been constant over the last decade, with the last three or four summers especially seeing unprecedented transfer fees being paid for players.

The current global pandemic is and will continue to have a huge effect on the economy in football and when the game returns to some normality it’s likely that, at least for a little while, we’ll see a drop in the amount of money clubs have to splash out on players.

The transfer windows over the years though have lent themselves to some iconic signings, some of which have transformed teams fortunes, while others have failed to live up to their lofty price-tags.

But how well do you remember the most expensive? We’re giving you eight minutes to name the 25 most expensive transfers in football history.

We’ve given you the team they joined and the price to help you along the way. You’ll notice there are 26 answers, this is due to the fact that a certain number of players cost the same amount of money.

Good luck and let us know how you get on!

If the quiz fails to load click here.





*Figures courtesy of transfermarkt.com.

And if you liked that quiz, and want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

All The New Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade