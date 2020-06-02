Quiz: Name The Most Expensive Leeds United Transfers Of All Time

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the most expensive signings made by Leeds United.

Leeds were one of the Premier League’s biggest spenders in the early 2000s, but have been forced to tighten their pursestrings somewhat since their relegation from the English top flight.

Similar to our previous quizzes on both Manchester United and Liverpool we want you to name the 15 most expensive signings in Leeds United’s history.

To help you along, we have provided you with the transfer fee* and the season at which the particular player arrived at Elland Road.

You have five minutes and be sure to let us know what score you get. If the quiz does not load click here.

*Please note, transfer fees are provided by transfermarkt.co.uk. Helder Costa is not included in the quiz as he has not officially signed for Leeds on a permanent deal.





If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click on the links below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History