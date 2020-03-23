Monday Night Football To Return With Two Cracking Retro Games

Sky Sports have announced that Monday Night Football will return to our screens on March 23rd as Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville analyse two retro Premier League games.

With the current season suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, MNF will instead examine Manchester United’s 6-1 win over Arsenal from 2001 and Leeds United’s 4-3 win over Liverpool in 2000.

The programme will be two hours long with an hour dedicated to each game and will feature match highlights, discussions as well as analysis of two of the league’s most memorable clashes.

Dwight Yorke fired in a first-half hat-trick during Manchester United’s dominant 6-1 win over Arsenal in February 2001 with the Red Devils dominating their nearest rivals on their way to winning the title that year.

Neville started at right-back in that game and will surely have a lot to say about the scintillating performance from Alex Ferguson’s men and a truly abysmal one from their opponents Arsenal.

In the second game, it was almost a one-man show for Leeds United as Mark Viduka as he hit all four goals in their 4-3 win over Liverpool in November of 2000.

Carragher was given a torrid time by the Australian striker at Elland Road, with his analysis of both his old Liverpool team and the Whites set to make for very interesting viewing.

Sky Sports also outlined that they may continue to do the same with retro Premier League games, as fans continue to live their lives without football for the foreseeable future.

Last week, English football extended the suspension of matches until at least April 30, as countries attempt to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

The Premier League decided to extend the current season indefinitely, meaning they plan to finish it no matter how long it takes.

And, with Euro 2020 delayed until June 2021, European leagues will have the summer to complete domestic campaigns – if countries get the coronavirus situation under control.