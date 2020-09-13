Mo Salah paid tribute to Egypt teammate with celebration against Leeds

Liverpool striker Mo Salah paid tribute to Egypt teammate Moamen Zakaria with his cupped ears celebration after scoring a hat-trick against Leeds on Saturday.

Zakaria is suffering with incurable Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), commonly know as Motor Neurone Disease, which affects the brain and spinal chord.

Salah and Zakaria are teammates for the Egyptian national side, with the Al Ahly man a regular performer of the celebration.

The Liverpool forward opened the scoring for the Reds from the penalty spot against Leeds before grabbing his second goal in the first half.

Salah finished off his hat-trick with a penalty late in the game and cupped his ears in tribute to Zakaria. Players at Al Ahly also performed the celebration after their win over Ismaily.

The 32-year-old has posted an emotional message on Twitter to show his appreciation.

“I thanked Al Ahly’s management and players,” he said.

“I enjoyed one of the most beautiful days of my life with. It was one of the sweetest days in my life for almost two years.

Tonight, Al Ahly players paid tribute to their teammate Moamen Zakaria who is battling the incurable ALS in their 3-0 win over Ismaily by touching both their ears – his trademark celebration. 🤗🙏🏾 Zamalek goalkeeper Mahmoud Genish put the club’s rivalry aside to wear this shirt. pic.twitter.com/etKP4kKvJH — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) September 11, 2020

“I thank all fans. Your prayers to me for a speedy recovery.”

Salah looked impressive as Liverpool began the season with a 4-3 victory over newly promoted Leeds United. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a hand ball from defender Robin Koch.

His second came in style after he lashed home a strike from just inside the area after Pascal Struijk’s headed clearance fell to the Egyptian’s feet.

He grabbed his third and Liverpool’s fourth via another penalty late in the game as the Reds picked up three points to begin the season.

Liverpool have now won each of the last 35 Premier League games in which Mo Salah has scored – he has overtaken Wayne Rooney’s competition record of 34 consecutive wins when scoring from September 2008 to February 2011

Read More About: Liverpool, Mo Salah, Premier League