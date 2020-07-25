Mo Salah Remains Coy On Anfield Future Following Liverpool Title Win

Mo Salah has outlined that he is unsure of his Liverpool future after helping the Reds to their first Premier League title this season.

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 and has been instrumental in their success’ under Jurgen Klopp netting 94 goals in 151 games since his arrival at Anfield and winning both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino he has helped fire Liverpool to the peak of European and domestic football however his time on Merseyside may be limited.

Salah still has three years left on his current deal at Liverpool however he has frequently been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

When quizzed on his future with the club by LA FM Colombia, the Egyptian admitted that he does not know what it holds for him.

“I just want to enjoy today and enjoy the moment!” he began.

“No-one knows the future and what will happen. Let’s see what will happen.

“But at the moment we win the Champions League, we win the Premier League, I’m happy. Let’s see what will happen in the future, but I’m very happy to win and achieve those trophies.”

Liverpool play Newcastle in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday as they look to finish the campaign on 99 points.

The winger also credited manager Jurgen Klopp with helping to transform the mentality of the side.

“There is no secret. I don’t believe in secrets in football. I just believe in hard work, your mentality has to change sometimes,” said Salah.

“Since [Klopp] came here, the first thing he tried to do is change the mentality of the players to a winning mentality.

“He did well in that. I came here and he was telling me the plan about everything and I was excited to come. We are doing good.”