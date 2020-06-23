Middlesbrough Confirm Sacking Of Jonathan Woodgate As Robbie Keane’s Future Remains Unclear

Championship strugglers Middlesbrough have confirmed the departure of manager Jonathan Woodgate with assistant manager Robbie Keane expected to follow.

The club released a statement on Tuesday morning outlining that Woodgate, who was appointed head coach at the beginning of the Championship season, would be relieved of his duties with immediate effect. Neil Warnock will take over the role.

Warnock has been tasked with keeping Boro in the division. The club are currently sitting 21st and just above the relegation zone on goal difference following a 3-0 defeat to Swansea in their first game back.

Keane took over the assistant manager role in June of 2019 and is reportedly set to also leave the club however they are yet to confirm his departure.

Understand assistant Robbie Keane also leaving Boro after Jonathan Woodgate's sacking this morning. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) June 23, 2020

After finishing seventh last season and just missing out of the playoff spots, Boro have found it difficult to adjust following the departure of Tony Pulis.

Since the turn of the year, they have only managed two league victories and saw themselves go 10 games without a win in that period under Woodgate and Keane.

For Woodgate, it represents a disappointing end to his first taste of management at his former club.

Keane now likely finds himself without a job having also not been named on Stephen Kenny’s new-look coaching ticket with the Irish national team.

Keane had served as Mick McCarthy’s assistant since the end of 2018 however his departure has so far seen the country’s record goalscorer with no role to play in the FAI’s current setup.

The club’s full statement on Woodgate’s departure read as follows;

MFC can confirm that head coach Jonathan Woodgate has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

“Jonathan was relieved of his role on Tuesday morning and will be replaced by the experienced Neil Warnock.

“Warnock will assume responsibility immediately.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Jonathan for all his work in the role of head coach.”