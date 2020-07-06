Mick McCarthy Reportedly Interested In Vacant Bristol City Job

Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is reportedly interested in becoming the new manager of Bristol City following the club’s sacking of Lee Johnson.

McCarthy left his position with the Irish national team in April, with Stephen Kenny taking over and according to a report in The Sun, he would like an instant return to club management.

The role at Bristol City came available over the weekend when the Robins decided to sack Lee Johnson following a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff which left the club nine points off the playoff spots in 12th.

McCarthy is said to have ‘thrown his hat into the ring’ for the job at Ashton Gate, with fellow Irish manager Chris Hughton also thought to be in the running.

Bristol City had been serious playoff contenders earlier this season, even challenging for the automatic spots in December but they have been on a run of nine games without a win which has seen them slip away from the top six.

McCarthy would be seen as a steady replacement for Johnson given his vast knowledge of the Championship which has seen him win promotion from the division with both Sunderland and Wolves.

The former Irish manager last took charge of a Championship side during his spell with Ipswich Town, with the Tractor Boys suffering relegation from the second tier the season after letting McCarthy go.

McCarthy took over his previous role as Ireland manager in December 2018 leading the Boys in Green in their European Championship qualification campaign.

During his second spell in charge, McCarthy won five and drew four of his ten games in charge, losing just once, away to Switzerland.

Ireland finished third in their group and qualified for a playoff following the UEFA Nations League, with the game against Slovakia and potential final to be played in the Autumn.