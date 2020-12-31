Michael Owen has questioned Liverpool forward Sadio Mane’s decision to not go down in the box following a challenge from Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Liverpool and Mane missed the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table after they were held scoreless by Newcastle.

The Reds were much the better team throughout the game however Newcastle had Darlow to thank for keeping his side in the match.

The Newcastle stopper was involved in a flashpoint at the end of the game, when he appeared to grab Mane just as he seemed certain to score from just a few yards out.

Mane stayed on his feet and the referee did not award a penalty, and former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes it was an error on the Senegalese forward’s behalf.

“I’m astonished that Mane didn’t shout and ask the referee why it’s not a penalty and I’m surprised he didn’t go down because he’s quite clearly grabbed by both arms,” said Owen on Amazon.

“One certainly touches and the other grabs him. It’s open to debate whether he would have tapped it in without getting grabbed there, possibly not.

“But whatever the situation you can’t grab someone’s legs and he’s quite clearly grabbed his right leg there and prevents him from swinging it.

“As a centre forward what most players try to do is make it more obvious to the referee which is why we were surprised he didn’t go down.

“We should applaud honesty as well, we see so many times this season players going down when there’s hardly been any touch or no touch at all, so I think we should applaud it.

“But I’m sure Jurgen Klopp would be thinking tonight if he went down, he can’t come out and say it, but I’m sure he’s thinking if he went down we would have won a penalty there.

“It just goes to show it’s virtually impossible for a referee to give a penalty unless you do down. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, referees don’t mind, in fact they prefer, if you go down and it gives them a decision to make.

