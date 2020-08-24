Michael Obafemi appears to question omission from Ireland squad

The Southampton striker was not included in the Ireland squad.

In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, Michael Obafemi appeared to question his omission from Stephen Kenny’s 23-man Republic of Ireland squad.

Obafemi was left out of Kenny’s first squad ahead of the UEFA Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland next month.

It was a surprise for many to see Obafemi left out given his impressive displays for Southampton in the Premier League this season.

The 20-year-old took to Twitter on Monday afternoon and appeared to aim a tweet at the decision from Kenny.

Obafemi has won one cap for the senior Ireland side. He came on as a substitute against Denmark in the last UEFA Nations League campaign against Denmark.

The Southampton man worked under Stephen Kenny with the Ireland Under-21s. But injury issues meant that his selections have been limited.

Obafemi featured 26 times for Southampton in all competitions last season, scoring four goals. Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl handed him plenty of opportunities.

Obafemi not involved

Places in Kenny’s squad, however, appear to be at a premium.

The new Ireland manager included Millwall’s on-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott in the squad while there is also a first call-up for Norwich frontman Adam Idah.

Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy, Fulham’s Harry Arter, Southampton’s Shane Long and Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan all return to the squad for the games in Sofia and Dublin.

There is also a first senior call-up for Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby who had become a key part of Kenny’s Under-21 side, captaining them under the new Ireland boss.

_____

Ireland squad v Bulgaria and Finland



Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (unattached)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Fulham), Jeff Hendrick (unattached), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur – on loan at Millwall), Shane Long (Southampton).

Note: David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) will join the squad for the Finland game.

