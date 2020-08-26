Michael Obafemi included as exciting Ireland U21 squad named

New Republic of Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford named his first squad on Wednesday ahead of next week’s training camp.

The 25-man Ireland U21 squad will report for a four-day training camp in Northern Ireland from Monday, August 31 to Thursday, September 3.

Ireland U-21s have three crucial qualifiers in October & November against Italy, Iceland and Luxembourg and the training camp will provide crucial preparation time.

Southampton striker Michael Obafemi is included after being left out of the senior squad. His Saints teammates Will Smallbone and Will Ferry also received their first call-ups.

Obafemi appeared to question Stephen Kenny’s decision to leave him out of the squad on social media. The Irish manager, however, confirmed that the 20-year-old would be involved in Jim Crawford’s squad.

St. Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally receives his first U21 call-up. Also in the squad for the first time is Accrington Stanley’s on-loan Watford striker, Ryan Cassidy.

Squad stalwarts like West Brom’s Dara O’Shea and Lincoln City’s Zach Elbouzedi are included while there are seven representatives from the League of Ireland in the 25 man selection.

The full Republic of Ireland U21 Squad can be found below:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Danny McNamara (St. Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (QPR), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers), Luke McNally (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Thomas O’Connor (Southampton).

Midfielders: Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Connor Ronan (Grasshoppers Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attackers: Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Danny Grant (Bohemians), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Zach Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Ryan Cassidy (Watford).

