Home Football Michael Obafemi Cracker Gives Southampton Lead Over Chelsea

Michael Obafemi Cracker Gives Southampton Lead Over Chelsea

Oisin McQueirns December 26, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Michael Obafemi of Southampton celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Southampton FC at Stamford Bridge on December 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Irish striker Michael Obafemi scored his first Premier League goal of the season to give Southampton a first half lead over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Making just his third league start of the campaign, the 19-year-old opened the scoring for the Saints with his second goal in all competitions this season.

Obafemi received the ball from Pierre-Emile Holjberg, turned and attacked the Chelsea defence before moving the ball onto his left foot and curling a brilliant finish into the net.

The Irish striker was selected ahead of Danny Ings despite the former Liverpool man’s brilliant start to the campaign and his goal will no doubt please manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Obafemi also found the net for Southampton earlier in the season in their League Cup win against Fulham, and will be hoping his goal can see him get an extended run in the starting XI.

About Oisin McQueirns

Oisin McQueirns is a digital journalist at Pundit Arena. Massive fan of Leeds United, Ric Flair and Trusting The Process. Contact him here oisin@punditarena.com
