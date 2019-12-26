Michael Obafemi Cracker Gives Southampton Lead Over Chelsea

Irish striker Michael Obafemi scored his first Premier League goal of the season to give Southampton a first half lead over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Making just his third league start of the campaign, the 19-year-old opened the scoring for the Saints with his second goal in all competitions this season.

Obafemi received the ball from Pierre-Emile Holjberg, turned and attacked the Chelsea defence before moving the ball onto his left foot and curling a brilliant finish into the net.

😎 Southampton open the scoring at Stamford Bridge, and what a cool finish it is from Michael Obafemi! 🙌 With Danny Ings starting on the bench, the young Irish striker has grabbed his opportunity with both hands pic.twitter.com/2yFd8jWpSX — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 26, 2019

The Irish striker was selected ahead of Danny Ings despite the former Liverpool man’s brilliant start to the campaign and his goal will no doubt please manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Obafemi also found the net for Southampton earlier in the season in their League Cup win against Fulham, and will be hoping his goal can see him get an extended run in the starting XI.