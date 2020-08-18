Republic of Ireland and Southampton striker Michael Obafemi is reportedly a target for Aston Villa as well as newly-promoted West Brom.

According to reports, Villa are weighing up a move for the 20-year-old and have been tracking Obafemi.

The club struggled in front of goal last season and are looking to solve their issues up top.

Dean Smith’s side, however, reportedly face competition from newly-promoted West Brom for Obafemi. They have highlighted the striker as someone who can help them thrive in their first season back up in the top flight.

It is understood that it would take a fee of around £10m to prize Obafemi away from Southampton.

Manager Ralph Hassenhutl is a huge fan of Obafemi and gave him a significant chance last season. The 20-year-old made 25 appearances for the club in all competitions last season.

He scored four goals and notched up four assists for the Saints last season.

Obafemi though faces stiff competition for a spot in the Southampton forward line. Danny Ings is the clear first choice, with both Che Adams and Shane Long also pushing for a place in the starting XI.

The striker may feel he would be a regular starter if he moved to the likes of West Brom or Aston Villa.

New Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will no doubt be monitoring Obafemi’s situation.

Obafemi has featured for Kenny at Under-21 level, but has not won a cap for the senior side since his debut in November 2018.

The striker will likely be in contention for Kenny’s first Ireland squad. The Boys in Green are set to face Finland and Bulgaria in the Nations League in September.

Meanwhile, Obafemi’s international teammate Jeff Hendrick is closing in on a new club.

West Ham have reportedly made a late move to sign Hendrick despite his links to Newcastle.

