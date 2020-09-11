Micah Richards heaps praise on ‘amazing guy’ Roy Keane

Micah Richards has praised fellow Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane calling the former Manchester United captain ‘one of the nicest guys’ he has ever met.

Richards and Keane featured frequently together on Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage last season.

The duo’s differing approach to punditry led to some very entertaining exchanges between the pair.

They will both play a regular part in Sky Sports’ coverage next season and Richards was full of praise for Keane outlining that his matter-of-fact style of punditry is ‘not an act.’

“Roy is an amazing guy — one of the nicest guys I have ever met,” he told The Times.

“But it is not an act. When he is on camera, he believes that. Roy is like, ‘Look at them, they are all celebrating and they haven’t won anything!’

“He says it how he sees it and I think that is why people love him so much. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything.

“If I try and come with that approach, I am not going to get the same respect as him so I can’t go like that.

Richards also outlined that he tries to get Keane to smile on air when the pair are together however the ex-Ireland midfielder has managed to maintain his composure thus far.

“I like to prod him, I try to get him to smile so people can see a different side to him. It hurts him so much to smile on air, but we will get there.

“I’m the one buying the coffee at the moment. I am waiting for someone else to come into Sky so I can give it to them.”

Sky Sports have been revamping their line-up ahead of the new season, with Keane and Richards to feature heavily next season.

Sky grabbed headlines last month by sacking long-serving stars on Soccer Saturday in Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas.

