Mesut Ozil jumps in on bizarre feud between Aubameyang and Toni Kroos

Mesut Ozil has weighed in on the bizarre feud between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Toni Kroos after the pair failed to see eye to eye over the Arsenal striker’s goal celebration.

Kroos hit out at Aubameyang earlier this week insisting that he was not a good role model due to celebrating with a mask which he has done at both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund on occasion.

“Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That’s where it ends with me,” the German international said speaking on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast via Sport Bild

“I don’t think that’s a good role model either. What nonsense.”

Aubameyang hit back at the German midfielder asking Kroos if he had kids and explaining that he did the celebration for his son.

By the way

Does this @ToniKroos have Kids?

Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again

I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk 🙏🏽👊🏽 and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe 🤡bis https://t.co/J4ZF1XGlsU — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

The Arsenal striker said: “By the way. Does this @ToniKroos have Kids? Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again.

“I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils. Talk and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe.”

Mesut Ozil, who is of course familiar with both Toni Kroos and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, appeared to leap to the Arsenal man’s defence on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of the Arsenal captain wearing his Black Panther mask, Ozil tweeted: “The best goal celebration!”

Ozil has of course been frozen out at Arsenal since the beginning of the season but it’s clear that he still supports his teammates at the club.

