Rivaldo Claims Plans Being Hatched For Sensational Messi & Ronaldo Link-Up

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has outlined that he believes some agents are hatching a plan for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to potentially link up at Juventus.

Barcelona are currently in turmoil with Spanish radio station Cadena SER reporting that Messi could leave the club next summer when his current contract expires.

Messi is said to be very unhappy with the club’s hierarchy following the sale of Arthur and if he was to leave there’s no doubt his list of potential suitors would be endless.

Rivaldo believes that the Serie A giants could make a move for Messi and link together the two best footballers on the planet.

“With all this speculation, I believe that some agents are already dreaming about a Messi-Ronaldo double at Juventus and how big it will be around the globe,’ Rivaldo told Betfair.

‘If that happened there would be a world “boom”, and I believe Juventus would quickly recover any investment on the Argentinian thanks to the boost they would get from visibility and marketing.

“It would be historical to see both playing together and I’m sure many Juve sponsors would love to help financially, so, it’s also a possibility for Messi.

“If there are rumours about his exit, then of course every club will be thinking about how they can sign him.

“That said, the two best players in the world for the past 10 years playing at the same club would be massive.”

The Brazilian legend also outlined that he feels the Premier League and a reunion with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola could be on the cards should he leave the Nou Camp.

“When Messi’s contract ends, he will be 34, but with his class I think he could still easily play in Premier League.

“It will be sad to see him leaving Barcelona once his contract ends eventually, but I still hope that he can stay for now.

“Despite his connection to the club, he has the right to move if he wants and reuniting with Pep Guardiola at City will be tempting for him, as the two of them formed a great coach and player partnership at Barca.”