Megan Rapinoe leaps to defence of Karen Carney after Leeds United tweet

USA footballer Megan Rapinoe has jumped to the defence of pundit Karen Carney after the online abuse she suffered in the wake of Leeds United’s tweet.

Leeds’ official Twitter account put out the tweet which appeared to mock her views following their 5-0 win against West Brom which prompted widespread abuse of Karen Carney.

The former footballer was speaking in her role as a pundit with Amazon and suggested that Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League was aided by the Covid-19 pandemic midway through last season.

Leeds released a statement condemning the abuse on Wednesday outlining that they respect Carney greatly however the club have not yet deleted the tweet.

Many have come out in support of Carney after the tweet including former Leeds defender Rio Ferdinand as well as Rapinoe who replied to Leeds’ official account of Wednesday.

“Shame. Shame. Shame. Thicken up that skin y’all. Also, don’t come for @karenjcarney.”

Shame. Shame. Shame. Thicken up that skin y’all. Also, don’t come for @karenjcarney she’s a National treasure 🤩 https://t.co/asIul7GGEX — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) December 30, 2020

The Times had reported on Wednesday that the club had contacted Carney and invited her to carry out a TV report from their training ground ahead of the FA Cup Third Round match with Crawley Town.

The report also outlined that the reaction stems from the fact that staff were shocked at the level of abuse suffered by Carney as a result of the tweet despite regularly being outspoken about criticism in the past.

The statement the club released reads as follows;

“Leeds United completely condemns any abuse received by Karen Carney on social media following last night’s Premier League game with West Bromwich Albion.

“Everyone at our club respects Karen greatly for all she has achieved in the game, as well as her work in the media and the charity work she undertakes.”

Leeds beat West Brom 5-0 at the Hawthorns on Tuesday night to move into 11th place in the Premier League table, recording back-to-back wins for the first time since September.

