Matt Doherty gives his take on brilliant video poking fun at Arsenal tweets

Matt Doherty’s £15 million move to Tottenham was considered one of the smartest pieces of business in this transfer window, but it was a video released by the club just after his signing which caught people’s attention.

Some eagled eyed fans had found old tweets from Matt Doherty in which he expressed his love of Arsenal, Tottenham’s North London rivals.

The club released a brilliant video in which they showed Doherty deleting his Arsenal tweets while sporting the Spurs jersey, complete with some questionable acting from the Irish full-back.

The video went down extremely well with fans, and speaking to the Guardian, Doherty had his say on his old Arsenal tweets and where the link to the club originated from.

“I wasn’t even young,” he said. “I wasn’t even, like, 12 so I can’t even say: ‘Ah, well, I was only 12 so I didn’t know what I was saying.’ So, yeah, it was a bit embarrassing.”

“I knew they were going to put something together but when I saw the end product it was quite funny and I’m glad it went down really well. People have messaged me and said how bad the acting was and that’s probably fair.

“My mam is Dutch and Dennis Bergkamp is Dutch and that link got me interested in the game and watching him going forward. So it’s an unusual link [to Arsenal] but that’s what it was.”

Matt Doherty has been adapting to life in his new role at right-back under Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, and was full of praise for the Portuguese manager.

“He has been even better than I expected,” said Doherty. “He has that relationship with players on a personal level where he has a great sense of humour, he can joke around with them. He cares a lot for his players.”

Read More About: Arsenal, Ireland, matt doherty, Premier League, tottenham