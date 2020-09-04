Manchester United hand Mason Greenwood number 11 jersey

Manchester United have handed promising young striker Mason Greenwood the number 11 shirt ahead of the new Premier League season.

Greenwood had been the number 26, in what was an outstanding first season in the Manchester United first team which saw him score 19 goals in 51 games across all competitions.

Fellow United teammate Brandon Williams will also be sporting a new number ahead of the Premier League season as he has switched from 53 to 33.

The number 11 at Old Trafford belonged to Ryan Giggs during his iconic time at the club, with Adnan Januzaj and Anthony Martial wearing it following the Welsh winger’s retirement.

Say hello to your 𝐧𝐞𝐰 no.1️⃣1️⃣ Keep on making us proud, Mason 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 4, 2020

The number 11 shirt also shows the faith United and Solskjaer clearly have in Greenwood who has been one of the academy’s standout products over the last few years.

Greenwood‘s form and performances have earned him a first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the forthcoming Nations League fixtures with Iceland and Denmark.

Speaking about United earlier this season, Greenwood outlined that winning trophies at the club is his ultimate goal.

“It’s mind-blowing really,“ he said. “Being in the Manchester United first-team dressing room and stepping out at Old Trafford. “I can’t explain it really. It’s just amazing. You see me smile when I score. It’s out of this world.

“I want to make my mark at the club and score as many goals as I possibly can. I want to win trophies at United, every young boy coming up from the Academy does, so it would be amazing to get one of them soon.”

United’s announcement on the shirt numbers comes following the decision of new signing Donny van de Beek to wear no.34 at the club, in honour of former Ajax team-mate Abdelhak Nouri.

Van de Beek arrived at Old Trafford from the Dutch side earlier this week.

Read More About: Manchester United, Mason Greenwood, Premier League