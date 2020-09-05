Mark Noble reveals anger at sale of West Ham prospect Grady Diangana

West Ham captain Mark Noble took to Twitter to outline his anger at the club’s sale of talented academy prospect Grady Diangana.

Diangana has left the Hammers to join newly-promoted West Brom for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at the Hawthorns.

He impressed during his short spell with West Brom, scoring eight goals and grabbing seven assists in 30 games, helping the club return to the Premier League.

Diangana has long been considered one of West Ham’s most exciting young players and his sale has not gone down well with many at the club.

That includes club captain Mark Noble, who took to social media to express his anger at Diangana’s departure.

“As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!!”

Diangana expressed his sadness at leaving West Ham however he outlined that he is excited to return to West Brom and play Premier League football.

“West Ham was all I had known before last season and I’m sure people will understand that I felt some sadness at leaving,” he said.

“But coming here having had that season we have just experienced, there were no nerves about leaving at all. Knowing the manager and the players and the feelings I have got for the club just made me excited.

“Last season was really my first out of U23s football and was the most football I had ever played in a single season. I didn’t know what it really meant to win games and especially as we were challenging for promotion from the start. Now I do.

“It taught me that it is not OK to survive. We need to go out to try to win every game and that is how we will approach every match.

