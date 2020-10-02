Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford paid tribute to ‘selfless’ Romelu Lukaku as he recalled his side’s Champions League victory over PSG in 2018.

United and PSG will face each other again in this season’s competition with the draw clearly triggering happy memories for both Rashford and Lukaku.

Lukaku found the net twice in that game before Rashford stepped up to the penalty spot in the closing minutes to help them reach the Champions League quarter-final.

In a thread on his Twitter account, Rashford was full of praise for his former teammate telling the story of how, despite being on a hat-trick in the game, Lukaku handed the ball to the young English striker to take the decisive spot kick.

Let me tell you a little story about @RomeluLukaku9 We are playing PSG in the second leg of the Champions League, with little little hope of qualifying. 2-0 down on agg. 2 mins in, Rom scores.

30 mins in, Rom scores. We need one more goal to qualify. 94th min – penalty… — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 1, 2020

That tells you all you need to know about @RomeluLukaku9 Selfless, a team player…

Never afraid to dim his light for others to shine. That’s my brother and I appreciate him. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 1, 2020

“Let me tell you a little story about Romelu Lukaku,” he began.

“We are playing PSG in the second leg of the Champions League, with little little hope of qualifying. 2-0 down on agg. 2 mins in, Rom scores. 30 mins in, Rom scores. We need one more goal to qualify. 94th min – penalty…

“Rom steps up picks up the ball and hands it to me. He knew this was my moment.

“He knew it would be me that got all news coverage for scoring that penalty and he was ok with that, ignoring the fact that he was the most instrumental part of that win.

“That tells you all you need to know about Romelu. Selfless, a team player… Never afraid to dim his light for others to shine. That’s my brother and I appreciate him.”

Lukaku, who now plays with Inter Milan, responded;

My brother for life! What a great moment brother one of the best nights in my career! Like we said before the game we were going to qualify the team! My partner 💯🙏🏿. https://t.co/sZtqpF4JSL — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) October 1, 2020

“My brother for life! What a great moment brother one of the best nights in my career! Like we said before the game we were going to qualify the team! My partner.”

Rashford and United will be hoping they can get the better of PSG again this season when they face them in the group stages. The Red Devils will also take on RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in Group H.

