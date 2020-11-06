Manchester United have reportedly lowered the asking price for midfielder Paul Pogba amid interest in the Frenchman from Real Madrid.

Paul Pogba has come under scrutiny this season for his disappointing displays and lost his place in a struggling Manchester United starting XI.

The 27-year-old has long been linked with a switch to Real Madrid and United could be prepared to drastically cut their losses to get Pogba out of Old Trafford.

According to a report from Spanish publication AS, United have dropped their asking price for Pogba to just £53 million (€60 million) despite his contract at the club running until 2022.

FourFourTwo are reporting that it is looking increasing likely that United will sell Pogba this summer to bring his tumultuous time at Old Trafford to an end.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is said to be a huge admirer of Pogba who was heavily tipped to join the club before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Pogba received criticism during last weekend after he gave away the penalty which led to Arsenal picking up a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The midfielder had outlined that he was ‘out of breath’ during the game, however former French defender Frank Leboeuf explained that there is no place for Pogba in the current United XI and that his best position could be on the bench.

“It was very strange to see that diamond midfield because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted Pogba in the middle of the park, where he is clearly a problem because he changed him in the second half, putting him on the left-wing almost.

“He doesn’t know what to do with Pogba. Solskjaer has to rethink his position, maybe the best position for Pogba right now is the bench.”

