Manchester United midfield prodigy James Garner joins Watford on loan

Manchester United midfielder James Garner has joined Championship side Watford on a season long loan.

Watford reportedly beat off a number of other Championship sides to secure the signing of James Garner who is considered one of United’s most promising young talents.

Garner has featured seven times for the Manchester United first team playing in Europe, the League Cup and the Premier League however he is expected to get regular game time at Vicarage Road.

Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield were reportedly also interested in Garner however Watford won the race for his signature.

The Hornets have managed to add quality to their squad in addition to keeping the likes of Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu as they look to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

We are pleased to announce the signing of highly-rated @ManUtd youngster James Garner on a season-long loan 🙌 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 18, 2020

Garner made his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace in February 2019 and following the game Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlined that he hopes the midfielder can emulate Michael Carrick’s successes at the club.

“He knows we believe in him, we’ve got great faith in him as the next Michael Carrick.

“I know he’s young and I know it’s not fair on kids to compare great players like Michael was, but he’s the same mould.

“He plays simple passes through the lines.

“Michael had the pressure of coming in after Roy Keane, so that’s just the way it is at Man United.”

Garner was named Manchester United’s U23 Player of the Year last term, scoring eight goals in 10 Premier League 2 games and captaining the team for much of the season.

Watford began their season in the Championship with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough last weekend. Garner is expected to be available for their game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

As for his parent club, United take on Crystal Palace in their opening game of the Premier League season.

