Manchester United have reportedly contacted Lionel Messi’s father about a potential move for the Barcelona superstar this summer.

Lionel Messi made headlines on Tuesday when the news broke that he had told Barcelona of his desire to leave. Messi has been with the club since he was 13 years old, winning countless individual and team accolades.

It is believed that a clause in Messi’s contract that would enable him to leave for free could still be triggered by the end of this month, according to the Independent.

His future, however, looks as though it will be away from Barcelona, with a handful of clubs interested in his signature.

Spanish publication Sport reports that Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are both ‘in a position’ to sign Messi. They are also willing to pay Barcelona some compensation if needed.

Inter Milan and Manchester City have also been linked with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

United, however, appear to have made early tracks towards potentially luring Messi to Old Trafford. According to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmieri, the club have contacted Messi’s father about a possible move.

Messi’s next destination is of course still up in the air, with Veronica Brunati, another Italian journalist, outlining that PSG have made the Argentine aware that they will make an offer for him.

She also reports that Messi will meet representatives of Manchester City next week. The link to the blue half of Manchester has been strong over the last few days.

City would likely have the financial power to afford him while a reunion with former manager Pep Guardiola could be a huge factor.

Messi was reportedly told that his ‘privileges’ at the club were ‘over’ by new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. The frank exchange reportedly convinced Messi that now is the time for him to leave the club.

All eyes are on his next move.

