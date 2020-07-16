Manchester United Finalising Deal For Real Madrid Wonderkid Alvaro Fernandez

Manchester United are reportedly close to landing Real Madrid wonderkid Alvaro Fernandez after the 17-year-old rejected a new contract at Real Madrid.

According to various reports, the Red Devils have almost finalised terms of a four-year-deal for the left-back whose contract ran out at the Bernabeu on June 30th.

Fernandez is very highly rated and despite United having strong options at left-back, such as Luke Shaw and academy prospect Brandon Williams, the youngster reportedly believes he is good enough to challenge for a first team spot at Old Trafford.

The 17-year-old joined Real Madrid in 2017 from his native Deportivo and has played at Under-15, 16 and 17 levels and is expected to first begin with United’s underage sides ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Fernandez confirmed that he would be leaving Real Madrid on on Thursday afternoon, writing on his Instagram:

“It was not an easy decision and I only have words of thanks, after having belonged to the White House these past 3 years, I have made the decision to leave this great club.

“I wanted to thank all my teammates, and the entire coaching staff Real Madrid, for making me a better person and footballer, it has been a real pleasure to wear this shirt, and represent this shield, it is time to say forever and take another path in my football career, take a step forward towards my dream, thank you Real Madrid!”

United will be hoping that should Fernandez arrive, as he is expected to, he can join the likes of Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Tahith Chong in making the successful step up from the youth academy to the first team.

The Red Devils currently sit just three points off the top four and have gone on an impressive unbeaten run since the Premier League’s restart in addition to still being in both the FA Cup and the Europa League.