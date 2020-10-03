Manchester United are reportedly in talks with striker Edinson Cavani as they look to add to their squad before the close of the transfer window.

Cavani would be available for Manchester United on a free transfer following his release from PSG earlier this season.

According to a report from Sky Italy’s Fabrizio Romano, United are in talks with Cavani’s agents about a potential move with the player wanting a long-term deal and more than €10 million a season in wages.

Agent fees however could be an issue ahead of a move to Old Trafford with the player demanding a ‘huge fee’. It is understood that these fees are the reason behind moves to Benfica and Atletico Madrid collapsing.

According to French publication Telefoot Chaine however a deal for Cavani is done and the Uruguayan will arrive in Manchester tomorrow to finalise terms of a two-year-deal.

United have only signed one player in this window, Donny van de Beek from Ajax, with fans demanding new additions. Jadon Sancho had looked as though he would be their marquee signing however United could not agree a fee with Dortmund for the winger.

Cavani has proven to be a goalscorer wherever he has gone, scoring a very impressive 200 goals in 301 games for former side PSG.

The 31-year-old however only scored seven goals in 22 games last season and if United do sign him they will be hoping he can improve on that return.

United had previously tried to sign Cavani during David Moyes’ spell in charge of the Red Devils in 2014 however the move never materialised.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s forward line have not hit the ground running this season and the United boss may feel he needs reinforcements up top.

Speaking about potential new faces arriving, Solskjaer admitted they have to be the right players for the club.

“I don’t want to talk about names who didn’t have a successful career at Man United before moving on because there are different reasons for people not being a success at the club.

“But, yes, we now have to be very thorough and very sure when we put big money down for players.

“They have to be right for the future, they have to be right for now, and they have to be right for the group that is already here.

“It’s much more complex than just pointing a finger at a player and saying ‘he’s got the quality’.

“When you sign players you go into a thorough process to make sure the ones you bring in are right for the club.”

