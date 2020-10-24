Man United reportedly among five clubs chasing Wolves’ Adama Traore

Manchester United are reportedly one of five clubs chasing a deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore after his impressive displays at Molineux.

According to Italian publication Calciomercato, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to secure a move for Traore however the Red Devils face stiff competition from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

They report that fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester City are also in the chase for Traore whose pace and power have caused defenders endless problems over the past couple of seasons.

Barcelona and Juventus have also been named as potential suitors for Traore, however Wolves reportedly value the winger at £90 million meaning a deal for the Spanish international could be difficult to do.

United are said to be interested in Traore as a potential alternative to Jadon Sancho whom they failed to bring in from Borussia Dortmund during the summer despite being constantly linked with a move for the England international.

Last season, Traore scored four goals and notched up nine assists for Wolves in the Premier League and has been utilised as a weapon off the bench frequently by Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 24-year-old made his debut for Spain in a friendly game against Portugal and won two further caps in their subsequent Nations League games.

Traore has also been linked to a contract extension at Wolves in a bid to keep the potential suitors away. His current deal is up in 2023 but rumours of an extension have been rife over the past couple of weeks.

