Fall-out with Pogba and Martial reportedly led to Lukaku’s Man United exit

Manchester United’s divided dressing room and a falling out with Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial reportedly led to the exit of striker Romelu Lukaku last year.

Lukaku departed Old Trafford in the summer of 2019 after two years at the club and joined Serie A side Inter Milan, where he managed 34 goals in all competitions in his first campaign.

The last few years have been tumultuous at the club, with players like Lukaku departing and the club’s board failing to replacing them with some top targets – like Jadon Sancho in this window.

United’s problems were compounded last weekend when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffered a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham.

According to journalist Paolo Condo, who works for La Repubblica, in quotes reported by the Evening Standard, United’s divided dressing room led to Lukaku’s exit with the Belgian striker tired of the club because ‘Pogba and Martial were struggling to pass him the ball’.

“If things don’t improve, the next transfer window will be used by someone to attack Matic, and in the background remains the boulder of Pogba’s contract expiration, set at 2021.

“The players, then, talk to each other.

“Lukaku was tired of United because Pogba and Martial were struggling to pass him the ball, a picture of a dressing room divided in groups.

“When Sanchez and Young asked him before signing how things were at Inter, the first answer was ‘really good, there are no clans’.

“Times have really changed.”

United made five signings during the transfer window. The Red Devils brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax, defender Alex Telles from Porto, wingers Facundo Pellestri from Penarol and Amad Diallo from Atalanta, as well as free agent striker Edinson Cavani.

Solskjaer’s will be hoping that his side can bounce back from the Tottenham defeat when they take on Newcastle on October 17th.

Read More About: anthony martial, Manchester United, Premier League, romelu lukaku, Serie A