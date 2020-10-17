Man United reportedly line up two potential replacements for Solskjaer

Manchester United have reportedly added Max Allegri to their list of potential replacements for under pressure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is also said to be on United’s shortlist with Solskjaer facing mounting pressure following his side’s difficult start to the season.

United were defeated 6-1 by Tottenham in their previous Premier League game and rumours of discontent in the dressing room has reportedly led to the Red Devils’ board considering an approach for Pochettino.

According to The Transfer Window podcast, United also have their eye on Max Allegri, who has not managed since leaving Juventus last year.

Pochettino is understood to be United’s first choice should they part company with Solskjaer however Allegri’s success at Juventus as well as AC Milan before that will surely impress the club’s hierarchy.

Allegri has been linked with a host of clubs since his Juventus departure however he is yet to jump back into management.

Solskjaer and United face a difficult week in which they take on Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, with the club hoping to bounce back from a tricky start to the campaign.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their game against Newcastle at the weekend, Solskjaer outlined that he and his side must prove they are mentally strong enough to cope with the challenges of the season.

“The spotlight should be on me, because I’m the manager and I’m responsible,” he said in quotes reported by The Sun.

“Last season was also hard, we played nine games and only won first of the two nine games, which was difficult.

“But if you’re part of Manchester United as a player or staff, you’re used to this and you have to be mentally strong. For me, this period is another chance to prove that.

“It’s about being focused for the next game, because I know they’re capable of getting results and moving up the table.”

