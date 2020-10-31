Manchester United have reportedly held talks with AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu over a potential free transfer move next summer.

Calhanoglu is out of contract in the summer and according to Bild’s Christian Falk, Man United have held concrete talks with the AC Milan midfielder.

Milan are reportedly keen to keep the Turkish international however talks over a new deal fell through between the two and Calhanoglu is set to leave when his contract is up.

The 27-year-old has been impressive since his arrival at the San Siro from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017, scoring 27 goals across all competitions.

Calhanoglu is also known for his quality at set-pieces.

Man United had been in the market for a right-sided forward in the summer, with a potential move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho failing to materialise.

They signed midfielder Donny Van de Beek from Ajax as well as Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles during the transfer window and it would be interesting to see where Calhanoglu would fit in at Old Trafford should he sign for Manchester United.

United struggled at the start of the season losing to Crystal Palace as well as a devastating 6-1 loss to Tottenham before the last international window.

They have managed to regain form however, defeating Newcastle in the Premier League, as well as two very impressive wins in the Champions League over both PSG and RB Leipzig.

United take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

“Arsenal is always going to be difficult because they are a very good team with a good manager, who’s got some great ideas on how football should be played and I’m looking forward to it,” the Man United boss said in quotes reported by PA.

“I am surprised it’s 100. It’s gone really quickly, even though a lot has happened.

“So, let’s hope I can celebrate number 100 with a good performance and a result. I’ve enjoyed it so far.”

