Quiz: Name The Only Players To Score A Hat-Trick Against Man United In The Premier League

Manchester United’s dominance of the Premier League since its inception in 1992 has been one of the hallmarks of its almost 30 years in existence.

Sir Alex Ferguson led his side to 13 league titles throughout the 90s and the 2000s, with no side coming close to matching United’s success in the same period.

There was, of course, occasions where certain teams got the better of United but as rare as that was, what was even rarer was the occasions when certain players would get the better of the Red Devils.

Since 1992, only four players have ever scored a hat-trick against Manchester United in the Premier League, with three of those coming in wins for the opposition and one in a draw.

But can you name those four players?

We’re giving you six minutes to name the four players to score a Premier League hat-trick against Man United.

To give you a clue we’ve included the team they played for at the time. Surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not load click here.





