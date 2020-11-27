Man United reportedly being ‘held to ransom for millions’ by hackers

This is worrying for the Red Devils.

Man United are reportedly being ‘held to ransom’ for millions by hackers who still have control of the club’s computer systems.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the hack is more serious than once thought and the club have brought in technical experts to deal with what could be a ‘disastrous issue’

Man United cyber attack.

The attack was launched last week and the report outlines that the hackers still have control of Man United’s computer systems with the National Cyber Security Centre confirming they are helping the club to resolve the issue.

Man United‘s network is understood to have been infected by a computer virus and they face the option of having to pay up or risk seeing highly sensitive information about the club and its players leaked to the public.

It is not known exactly how much the hackers are asking for according to The Mail, however, they mention how an unnamed EFL club were handed a £5 million ransom last year while the biggest single loss to a sports organisation from cyber-crime was £4m.

United could face fines if the attack is found to have breached fans’ private data, however, the club released a statement on Thursday outlining that they are not aware of any fans’ data being compromised.

The statement read: “Following the recent cyber attack on the club, our IT team and external experts secured our networks and have conducted forensic investigations.

“This attack was by nature disruptive, but we are not currently aware of any fan data being compromised.

“Critical systems required for matches to take place at Old Trafford remained secure and games have gone ahead as normal.

“The club will not be commenting on speculation regarding who may have been responsible for this attack or the motives behind it.”

