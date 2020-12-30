Marcus Rashford was the hero for Man United on Tuesday night after his late goal handed them all three points in their clash with Wolves.

The win took Man United second in the Premier League table with the goal again involving midfielder Bruno Fernandes who set up his teammate late in the game.

Fernandes now has seven assists and ten goals in the Premier League this season and has been outstanding since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January.

The Portuguese midfielder has firmly cemented himself as a fan favourite thanks to his goals and assists but also the passion and desire for the club he has so frequently displayed.

Following the winner on Tuesday night, some eagle eyed United fans spotted Fernandes’ wild celebrations and it’s safe to say they absolutely loved his reaction.

If only all our players were this passionate and had as good mentality as Bruno does — Daniel (@UtdDxn) December 29, 2020

Love this guy best signing since CR7 — Conal (@ConalMUFC04) December 29, 2020

He lives for success, if he doesent get it he gets angry and pushes harder. And therefore he also gets extra happy when united win. Lovely hard working player 👌❤️ — MISTER_J95💰💎🇸🇯🇳🇱 (@xTheLoyalDutchx) December 30, 2020

We need more players with his attitude….he might not have played to his best but this guys attitude is what's gotten us this far.. — ezyee1 (@ezyee1) December 30, 2020

I love him, literally the reason we are where we are — Jamie (@Jamie10__) December 29, 2020

Fernandes however didn’t have his best game in a United shirt despite the assist. Speaking last week following United’s draw against Leicester, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he will take the frustrating elements of Fernandes game given how frequently he delivers.

“He creates chances, scores goals and takes risks – which any Manchester United player should be allowed to do and be brave enough to do. He is definitely a brave boy. He sees the pass.

“Sometimes I might tear my hair out and say that there is an easier pass to the right or to the left or back but you cannot take that away from Bruno Fernandes.

“You want him to be the x-factor who has players ahead of him making runs so I am very pleased with his influence this season and this year. He is always there supporting his team-mates as well.

“That is also part of the team. He does have players ahead of him making runs and giving him opportunities to play those passes. It is not just down to Bruno. We have to remember that he has come into a team that helps him as well. We all have a role to play and he is playing his role to the best of his ability.”

