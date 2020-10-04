Man United fans slate Ed Woodward following shambolic first half

Anthony Martial was sent off as Man United conceded four goals in a shambolic first-half against Tottenham in the Premier League.

The game began in perfect fashion for Man United as they took the lead in the first minute of the game thanks to a goal from Bruno Fernandes from the penalty spot.

Martial was taken down in the area by Sanchez and the Portuguese midfielder stepped up to convert the spot kick.

United’s lead did not last long however as they soon conceded an equaliser in disastrous circumstances. A Spurs throw in led to head tennis in the home side’s box between Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire.

Luke Shaw and Maguire then failed to deal with the danger after pressure from Tottenham and the ball fell to Tanguy Ndombele to equalise.

Minutes later Spurs took the lead and it again came from some slack defending as Bailly was not alert to a quick free-kick taken by Harry Kane who played in Son Heung-min to brilliantly slot the ball past David De Gea.

United’s afternoon then went from bad to worse after striker Martial saw red for raising his hands to Erik Lamela just before a corner, in an incident that Gary Neville referred to as ‘petulant’

Tottenham would add two more goals before the end of the half, through Kane and a second from Son, in what was one of the worst 45 minutes Old Trafford has seen in a very long time.

Man United fans were understandably upset during the game and took to Twitter to voice their complaints over what is going on at the club.

The general consensus is that Ed Woodward is responsible for many of the problems at hand at Old Trafford

Two managers didn’t get backed, and two got humbled at home by Spurs. There’s one common denominator, Ed Woodward. pic.twitter.com/dtpPBpCJor — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) October 4, 2020

I’m so happy Ed Woodward is in attendance to see this unfold. 👍 — ManUnitedMedia (@ManUnitedMedia) October 4, 2020

This is on you Ed Woodward, this is AAAAAALL on you. I'm broken. — Drawty (@DrawtyDevil) October 4, 2020

Lets just make the difference clear The reason United are not in a position to challenge for the top honours is because of Ed Woodward and the board The reason we're getting smacked 4-1 at home is because of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — Hi, My name is Joe (@SayNoMore33) October 4, 2020

Ed woodward is our problem. Ole is only the puppet.

Ed is the principality and power holding Man utd back. — Junior G – The Preaching Pilgrim (@JuniorG_btd) October 4, 2020

Thank you for destroying our football club Mr Ed Woodward. Punishing one of the best and most loyal fan bases in the world. We’ve gone through 3 managers post Fergie and possibly now a 4th. Enough is enough @ManUtd 🤬 #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/q16VxuY9Bf — Jay Matthews (@JayMatthewsMMA) October 4, 2020

