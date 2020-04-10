Man United Fans In For A Treat With Weekend Of Classic European Games

Manchester United fans are in for a treat this weekend as Virgin Media Sport are set to broadcast ten hours of their classic moments in European Cup competitions.

With the country on lockdown and live sport at a standstill, United fans can look forward to at least some temporary respite with a bumper weekend of action on the cards.

On Friday, Virgin Media Sport begin with two of United‘s most recent famous European nights, starting with their comeback win over PSG in the Champions League last 16 from 2019 followed by their Europa League win in 2017.

On Saturday, it’s the turn of two of their European Cup final victories, the first coming against Benfica in 1968 followed by their penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final in Moscow.

To finish the weekend, Virgin Media Sport are showcasing two games from United’s 1999 treble-winning season, the first being their Roy Keane-inspired semi-final win over Juventus, with the second being their iconic late comeback victory over Bayern Munich in the final.

Virgin Media Sport dedicated last weekend to Liverpool’s successes in Europe, while next weekend, they will be broadcasting a Classic Ireland Rugby weekend, including a Grand Slam Sunday, featuring Ireland’s five wins in a row from the 2018 Six Nations Championship.

The full weekend schedule is as follows;

Friday

8 pm- PSG v Man Utd, 2019 Champions League Last 16

9 pm – Man Utd v Ajax, 2017 Europa League Final

Saturday

8 pm Man Utd v Benfica, 1968 European Cup Final

9:30 pm Man Utd v Chelsea, 2008 Champions League Final

Sunday

8 pm Juventus v Man Utd, 1999 Champions League Semi-Final

9 pm Man Utd v Bayern Munich, 1999 Champions League Final

