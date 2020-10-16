Man United reportedly add two centre-halves to potential transfer list

Manchester United have reportedly added Sevilla defender Jules Kounde to their list of transfer targets ahead of a potential move for a centre-back in the January window.

According to ESPN, Kounde joins Villarreal’s Pau Torres as potential options to strengthen in the position, which could be necessary if Man United’s defensive issues are not sorted.

The Red Devils conceded six goals against Tottenham in their last Premier League game and have the joint second worst defensive record in the league – behind only West Brom.

ESPN outline that Kounde is seen as a potential option for January or next summer however any move for he or Torres would rely heavily on the departure of defenders from the club.

Both Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones look as though they’ve been deemed surplus to requirements at the club having been left out of United’s Champions League squad.

Kounde has played just one full season in La Liga and had been on the radar of Manchester City during the summer however the 21-year-old did not head to the Etihad.

The French defender impressed at Bordeaux before moving to Sevilla where he was a part of the squad who achieved Europa League success last season. He was named in the competition’s squad of the season.

The general consensus is that United require a new centre-half after the struggles of the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and even captain Harry Maguire.

Man United are also monitoring Torres from Villarreal having been linked with a move to Old Trafford during the summer.

Solskjaer may opt to recall Lindelof ahead of United’s game against Newcastle this weekend following the injury to Bailly whilst away on international duty with Ivory Coast.

