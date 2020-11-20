Gary Neville and Paul Scholes disagree over Man United’s best ever team

Gary Neville and Paul Scholes disagree on what Alex Ferguson’s best Man United team was during the former manager’s 25 years at the club.

Both Neville and Scholes were a part of the two sides in contention, playing roles in both the 1999 treble winning team as well as the 2008 squad who won the Champions League and the Premier League.

The pair however cannot agree on which team was better. Neville favours the 2008 side while Scholes believes it’s the treble winners from 1999.

Speaking on Sky Sports, in quotes reported by The Mirror, Neville said;

“Without that great Barcelona team [2009-2011], I think that this [2008 United team] would’ve been the greatest,” he claimed.

“There were eight players, I would say at the time Edwin Van der Sar, Patrice Evra, Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, you could put them in any team in the world, they were world-class.

“I don’t think Manchester United have ever had a team that had so many world-class players, and I look back at all the teams in history.

“Of course, there have been world-class players at Manchester United. But to have eight, almost nine, best in position almost in the world at that time, it was an unbelievable team.”

On DAZN, in quotes reported by The Mirror, Scholes outlined that although he loved the 2008 team, he preferred the side from 1999.

“I think Gary Neville thinks that’s the best team he played in with them three [Ronaldo, Tevez and Rooney]. I preferred the four in 1999.

“Don’t get me wrong Rooney, Ronaldo, Tevez what a threesome – absolutely devastating speed on the counter attack but for me playing with Teddy [Sheringham] and [Dwight] Yorke in that no.10 position it was always a position I liked to link with and then Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and [Andy] Coley brilliant again.

“There’s not a lot to choose between them. I probably enjoyed it more because I was getting involved with the forward players and not so much in 2008.”

Read More About: Manchester United