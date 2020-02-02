VAR Controversy During Chaotic Passage Of Play Between Spurs & City

The Video Assistant Referee was at the centre of attention yet again in a clash between Tottenham and Manchester City during one of the most chaotic passages of play in recent memory.

In the first half of their game on Sunday, Sergio Aguero found himself on the ball in the Tottenham penalty area and was met with a robust challenge from defender Serge Aurier.

The tackle looked rash upon first viewing but initially no penalty was given as play continued for a further two minutes before VAR eventually decided to give the spot kick – much to the dismay of Jose Mourinho.

City, who have had issues from the penalty spot this season, had the usually reliable Ilkay Gundogan step up to take the kick only to see it well saved by Hugo Lloris.

The French keeper though, could only parry it away as Raheem Sterling darted onto the loose ball winning the race for the ball between himself and Lloris, with the Spurs captain appearing to take him down in the process.

VAR was again referred too as the two teams got in a scuffle, but this time it was decided that a penalty would not be rewarded for the challenge.

Sterling, who had already been booked after a strong tackle on Dele Alli, did not receive a second yellow for the incident with the referee booking Kyle Walker and Oleksandr Zinchenko for their complaints over the decision.

The chaotic passage of play sparked the game into life however neither side could find the opening goal in the first 45 minutes as both search for a crucial three points.

ABSOLUTE SCENES! Mike Dean pulls the game back for a penalty a few minutes after the challenge by Aurier. Gundogan misses, VAR then checks for another foul on Sterling! 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #TOTMCI here: https://t.co/3NT72PRKGS

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/AtIXEqSqMg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 2, 2020

Tottenham started Sunday’s game with new signing from dutch outfit PSV, Steven Bergwijn, in from the beginning along with Giovanni Lo Celso whose loan move from Real Betis was made permanent earlier this month.