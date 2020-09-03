Luis Suarez has reportedly called Juventus’ Georgio Chiellini in a bid to clear the air ahead of the striker’s possible move to the Italian champions.

Suarez and Chiellini infamously clashed at the World Cup in 2014. The Uruguayan bit his Italian counter-part on the shoulder during their game in Brazil.

The Barcelona striker was not punished during the game but was later banned from football for four months.

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Suarez has phoned Chiellini to apologise for the incident six years on.

Suarez has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer, with a strong relationship with Chiellini vital. The 34-year-old is the club’s captain.

Barcelona are reportedly keen to move Suarez on in a bid to ease cut their wage bill. Juventus are said to be hopeful of a cut-price deal for the former Liverpool striker.

It has been reported that Suarez has already agreed personal terms with the club. The deal however could still be far from done.

It is understood the Uruguay hitman is demanding £22m in severance pay and will not negotiate.

Speaking on the incident at the World Cup, Chiellini was quick to shrug Suarez’s actions off.

He said, in quotes reported by the Daily Mail, ‘Suddenly I noticed he had bit my shoulder.

“It just happened, but this is his contact strategy in hand-to-hand combat and, if I may say so, it is mine too.

BREAKING: Juventus are very interested in Luis Suarez as their striker and could potentially get him on a free transfer 😱⚪️⚫️ 📰 via Di Marzio pic.twitter.com/QeLp7XiXmv — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) August 27, 2020

“He and I are similar.”

‘I was wrong’

Suarez said of the bite; ‘I admit I was wrong, but I am a human being.

‘Each player has his own style of play, his own character and this got me where I am now.’

Suarez’s contract at the Nou Camp expires next summer having joined them six years ago from Liverpool. He scored 198 goals in 283 games for the club.

