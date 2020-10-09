Luis Suarez was reduced to tears by Barcelona treatment

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has outlined that he was reduced to tears over the way in which Barcelona treated him before his exit from the club.

Luis Suarez spent six seasons at the Nou Camp scoring an incredibly impressive 198 goals in 283 games for the Catalan giants before leaving earlier this year.

The Uruguayan was forced out of the club and was reportedly never in new manager Ronald Koeman’s plans despite having a year left on his contract.

Suarez joined Atletico and scored twice on his debut, a 6-1 win over Granada. Speaking after Uruguay’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Chile on Thursday, the striker explained how hurt he was by Barcelona’s treatment.

“Those days were very difficult. I cried because of what I was having to go through,” said Suárez in quotes reported by The Guardian. “I didn’t take the club’s message that they were looking for a solution for me in order to mix things up very well. I was hurt most of all by the way they did things, because one has to accept it when a cycle comes to an end.”

“Not everyone knows what happened but the worst thing was going to training and being sent to a different group from everyone else because I was not allowed to play in practice matches.

“My wife could see how unhappy I was and she wanted to see me smile again and when the chance came to join Atlético I had no doubts.”

Suarez’s former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi came out in support of the 33-year-old in an emotional post on his social media outlining that he was not surprised by the farewell the striker was given.

The former Liverpool man addressed Messi’s comments saying that the Barca man knows how he and his family suffered.

“I wasn’t surprised that Messi supported me publicly because I know him too well,” Suarez added. “He knew the pain I was going through, the feeling that I was being kicked out was what hurt me the most. The way they did things was not right and Leo knows how me and my family suffered.”

