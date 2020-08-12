Great news for football fans.

Football app LiveScore will stream almost a thousand live games free for UK and Irish users starting next season.

LiveScore announced the extension of their live coverage on their app, on Wednesday. They had previously begun streaming Serie A games towards the tail end of last season.

They will continue streaming Serie A games, 306 in total, as well as coverage from the Portuguese and Dutch top divisions.

102 games from the Primera Liga, 142 games from the Dutch Eredivisie, in addition to 21 games from the French League Cup will be shown.

LiveScore will also show 20 games from the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League.

The app has over 56 million users worldwide with two million monthly active users in Ireland and the UK.

Outside of Europe, LiveScore will stream 262 games from South America across Copas Libertadores and Sudamericana.

60 games from the Chinese Super League and 70 from the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers will also be shown.

Since its UK and Ireland live streaming launch in June, LiveScore has attracted over 500,000 unique viewers. According to digitaltveurope.com, its largest was a peak audience of 125,000 for AC Milan’s 4-2 victory over Juventus.

Expansion

Ric Leask, marketing director at LiveScore, said;

“After a fantastic start for our new LiveScore free-to-air live streaming service, we’re excited that our offering is set to get bigger and better for the new 2020-21 season.

“As well as returning to the hugely popular leagues in Italy and Portugal, by unveiling a number of new competitions we are continuing to innovate and offer our UK and Ireland audience the most immersive sports coverage possible.”

“This is an important next step for LiveScore as we continue to expand our digital content offering.”

The initial launch in June was part of a licensing deal with Premier Sports. LiveScore is popular for score updates for leagues across the world.

The live streaming service is available through the app. You can download it for free on the apple app store or google play store.