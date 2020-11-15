Liverpool’s defensive crisis worsens as Robertson emerges as injury doubt

Liverpool’s injury crisis looks like it may worsen as left-back Andy Robertson has emerged as a doubt for Scotland’s UEFA Nations League game against Slovakia.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke outlined that Robertson has a hamstring injury and is a doubt for Sunday’s game, which is concerning news for Liverpool.

The news will worry Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp whose defence has been riddled with injuries this season. The Premier League champions had already been without Virgil van Dijk who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold limped off during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City last Sunday while Joe Gomez suffered a long-term injury on England duty earlier this week.

That means that Liverpool could be without their entire first choice back four for their upcoming game against high-flying Leicester City in the Premier League.

Robertson captained Scotland in their brilliant penalty shoot-out victory over Serbia, which saw them qualify for next summer’s European Championships.

Goalkeeper David Marshall was the hero on Thursday night as he saved Aleksander Mitrovic’s penalty to help Scotland reach their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

“Andy Robertson is the most doubtful out of the ones who have a wee question mark over them,” Clarke said ahead of Sunday’s game.

Liverpool also confirmed that Mo Salah tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty while Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho all injured too.

