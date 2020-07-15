Liverpool’s Special Trophy Ceremony To Be Shown Free To Air On Sky

Liverpool’s Premier League trophy ceremony will be on free to air on Sky next Wednesday following their final home game of the season against Chelsea.

The club confirmed that a special ceremony would be taking place on the Kop with club legend Kenny Dalglish to hand out the medals before captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy.

Jurgen Klopp’s men secured their first title in 30 years in June after their exceptional season saw them crowned champions with seven games to go.

The ceremony will be aired on will be broadcast free-to-air for Irish fans on Sky One to ensure supporters can watch from home.

Liverpool have urged fans to “stay at home to enjoy the ceremony” in light of the ongoing measures in place to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus.

“With supporters unable to attend the behind-closed-doors fixture, the historic occasion will involve a unique presentation designed to acknowledge and celebrate Liverpool fans,” the club said.

Fans gathered at Anfield in June when Liverpool’s league title was officially confirmed after Chelsea defeated their nearest challengers Manchester City 2-1 however this caused concern due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Liverpool face Arsenal on Wednesday night with the game against Chelsea at Anfield a week later, their last home game of the season.

They complete their historic campaign with a game against Newcastle at St James’ Park on the final day of the season.