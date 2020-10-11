Liverpool reportedly interested in a deal for Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland

Liverpool are interested in a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland according to a report from The Mirror.

Liverpool are set to be without first-choice stopper Alisson for up to six weeks and doubts have emerged over second choice Adrian after the Spaniard conceded seven against Aston Villa meaning they could make a move for Butland.

The domestic window in England is open until next Friday meaning Liverpool can do a deal with Stoke for Butland, who has fallen out of favour at the club.

The 27-year-old last featured for Stoke in a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Leeds in July and has been replaced by Adam Davies as the club’s first choice.

Butland has won nine England caps and had been tipped to become their future number one however his career has spiralled since Stoke’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Mirror outline that despite the keeper having a year left on his current deal he is one of the club’s highest-paid players and it may suit both parties if Butland were to end his stint with Stoke.

Butland signed for Stoke from Birmingham City in 2013 and has spent seven years at the club.

Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper is of course Ireland’s Caoimhin Kelleher and a potential move for Butland may push the young stopper further down the pecking order at Anfield.

Kelleher is currently involved with the Ireland squad ahead of their UEFA Nations League doubleheader against Wales and Finland.

The Mirror also outline that should Liverpool reach a deal for Butland then the former England international could be involved in the Merseyside derby against Everton next weekend.

