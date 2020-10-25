Liverpool reportedly identify Schalke defender as Van Dijk replacement

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a move for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak in January as they search for a replacement for the injured Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk is set to miss the remainder of Liverpool’s Premier League campaign after picking up an ACL injury in the Merseyside derby following a tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Liverpool are now in the market for a centre-half in January, with reports linking them with a number of players including Brighton’s Ben White and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

According to the Sunday Mirror, however, Jurgen Klopp has identified Schalke defender Ozan Kabak as the club’s top target in January.

The report outlines that Liverpool have opened talks with Schalke over a potential move for the Turkish centre-half whom the club value at around £30 million.

Klopp is said to be a huge admirer of the 20-year-old and Liverpool considered a move for him during the summer. The club reportedly hope that an offer of £20 million-plus add-ons will be enough to secure his services.

Schalke have had a disappointing start to the Bundesliga season with Kabak starting two of their first five games.

With Van Dijk’s disastrous injury Liverpool now find themselves short of options at centre-half. The Reds sold Croatian defender Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg during the summer.

Central midfielder Fabinho has dropped back into centre-half alongside Joe Gomez with Joel Matip their only other first-team option in the squad.

Fabinho switching positions has also meant a reshuffle further up the field with the Brazilian usually Liverpool’s first-choice holding midfielder.

Klopp’s men looked less than convincing in their 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday, with goals from Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota cancelling out Sander Berge’s opener.

