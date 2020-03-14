Liverpool Will Reportedly Be Handed Premier League Title Should Season Be Cancelled

Premier League leaders Liverpool will likely be handed the title should the current season be abandoned following the coronavirus outbreak, according to reports.

All of the English Football League and the Premier League has been postponed until April 3rd at the earliest with fears beginning to mount over whether or not the divisions will be able to be completed in the summer.

Liverpool currently sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and have, for the last number of weeks, been champions elect only requiring two more wins to officially clinch the title.

According to a report in The Telegraph, if the season cannot be completed then Liverpool will be crowned champions with no objection said to come from other teams in the Premier League given how large Jurgen Klopp’s men’s lead at the top of the table is.

The report also outlines measures for promotion and relegation to and from the top flight with one proposal suggesting that Championship leaders Leeds United along with second placed West Brom play in the Premier League next season making it a 22 team league – with neither of the current bottom three, Norwich City, Aston Villa and Bournemouth getting relegated.

The League Cup would also hypothetically be postponed for next season to allow for the added fixtures which would come with a 22 team division, and the next campaign would see five teams instead of three relegated to the Championship.

Champions League qualifying must also be addressed with one reported idea suggesting that each of the English sides who qualified for this season’s tournament keep their places next season, with any additional sides currently making up the contention spot entering an extended qualifying phase.

All of these proposed plans will have to be agreed to by a host of governing bodies across multiple leagues before they can be implemented.

