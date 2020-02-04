When Can Liverpool Clinch This Season’s Premier League Title?

Liverpool are finally set to end their drought and clinch the Premier League title for the first time in the club’s history this season.

After missing out by a matter of inches to an exceptional Manchester City side last year, Jurgen Klopp’s men have dominated proceedings this campaign, winning 24 of their opening 25 games and drawing just one.

They currently sit on 73 points, and a whopping 22 points clear of their nearest rivals City, with the title all but destined to head to Merseyside at the end of the season.

But when exactly can Liverpool be officially crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years?

With 13 games to go in the season, Liverpool being 22 points clear means that they need just six more wins to clinch the title, regardless of what City do.

Here are Liverpool’s remaining fixtures

Norwich (A) – February 15th

West Ham (H) – February 24th

Watford (A) – February 29th

Bournemouth (H) – March 7th – EARLIEST LIVERPOOL CAN WIN TITLE

Everton (A) – March 16th

Crystal Palace (H) – March 21st – WHEN THEY’LL CLINCH IT PROVIDED THEY WIN ALL GAMES BEFORE

Manchester City (A) – April 4th

Aston Villa (H) – April 11th

Brighton (A) – April 18th

Burnley (H) – April 25th

Arsenal (A) – April 2nd

Chelsea (H) – April 9th

Newcastle (A) – April 17th

The earliest they can clinch the title, in theory, is against Bournemouth on March 7th but that requires Manchester City to lose to both Leicester and Manchester United.

City’s next four games are as follows;

West Ham (H) – February 9th

Leicester (A) – February 22nd

Man United (A) – March 8th

Burnley (A) – March 14th

If Manchester City lose just one of their next four games then The Reds can be crowned champions with a win at Goodison Park against Merseyside rivals Everton on March 16th, a scenario Liverpool fans would surely revel in.

The most likely game in which they’ll secure the title though is at Anfield against Crystal Palace on March 21st, that is provided they win their next six games.

If that is the case it would be the earliest a Premier League crown has ever been clinched with Manchester United’s win on April 14th in 2000/2001 the previous best.

Klopp’s side could also break the record for the biggest winning points margin in Premier League history which is currently held by Guardiola‘s City in 2018/2019 season.