Incredible footage shows behind the scenes look at Liverpool’s title win

In June, Liverpool ended their 30-year drought and finally became champions of England once again.

Despite the season’s near three month suspension, Liverpool returned after the restart and eventually clinched the title.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had been dominant throughout the campaign eventually finishing 18 points clear of second.

They may not have been able to celebrate with the fans, but the title win clearly meant so much to the players and staff.

Liverpool clinched the title in June, when nearest rivals Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

The players gathered together that night to watch City falter with cameras for LFCTV capturing behind the scenes footage of their reaction.

The video is a preview of a documentary that will air on LFCTV on Sunday night. It is called, ‘Golden Sky: Klopp’s Champions 2019-20’.

‘It was absolutely one of the best football moments I’ve ever had,’ Klopp said in the footage.

“It was absolutely exceptional. You have no idea how it will feel before it happens. It was pure joy, a massive relief the next second.

“Then I started crying. I wanted to speak to Ulla (his wife) but I couldn’t. I had the phone and I couldn’t speak, I was just crying.

“I didn’t know why it happened. I had no idea. I couldn’t stop. I never in my life had a situation like this where I couldn’t stop crying.”

Klopp and Liverpool will be hoping they can continue their form from this season into next when it begins on September 12th.

They’ll face competition from City again as well as the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Both sides finished the season strongly and are looking to add signings to help them once again contend for the title.