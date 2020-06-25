Liverpool Have Been Crowned Premier League Champions

Liverpool’s 30-year-wait for an English league title was ended on Thursday night following Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

City needed to beat Frank Lampard’s side in order to keep the title race going however they failed to continue their sparkling form since the restart which had seen them defeat Arsenal 3-0 and Burnley 5-0.

Despite dominating much of the first half it was the home side who fell behind, when Christian Pulisic latched onto a defensive mix-up between Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan to race home and slot the ball cooly past Ederson

In the second half though, City were able to find the necessary response and it came in the 55th minute when Kevin De Bruyne brilliantly curled a free-kick into the top corner and past the flailing grasp of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

From there the game was end to end, Raheem Sterling hitting the post from a glorious counter attack just moments after the equaliser, a chance he perhaps should have squared to a teammate in the area, before Mason Mount capitalised on an Ederson error to strike the ball just wide.

City began to find their stride however Chelsea continued to look dangerous on the counter attack and should have taken a 2-1 lead when Pulisic again raced past the defence only for Kyle Walker to brilliantly clear his tame strike on the line.

That seemed to give Lampard’s men the lift they needed and they found what would be the winner just moments after as a goalmouth scramble lead to a handball on the line from Fernandinho and a subsequent red card and penalty.

Willian stepped up and finished excellently to give Chelsea the lead and hand Liverpool their first league title in 30 years.

Klopp’s men, who have only lost one league game all season, went into the return knowing that they only needed six points from their remaining nine fixtures to be crowned champions of England.

They picked up one point in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday before dismantling Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday night to move within touching distance of the title.

Guardiola’s men dropping points means Liverpool will be champions when they visit the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City next Thursday.

Liverpool’s title win may have come in June due to the coronavirus pandemic however their victory is the earliest a team has ever won the Premier League with the Reds managing the feat with seven games to spare.

Manchester United had previously held the record winning the 2000/2001 Premier League title with five games to spare.

